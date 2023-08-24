Paramedics sent to three-vehicle crash near Much Wenlock

The collision happened shortly after 11am at Wood Lane, Broomcroft, off the A458 at Cressage, near Much Wenlock. The ambulance service, firefighters and the police were sent to the scene. No-one was trapped in the vehicles, the fire service said.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.07am on Thursday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Much Wenlock involving three vehicles. No persons trapped. Vehicles made safe by crew."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.