One casualty was left in the care of ambulance crews after a two-car smash near Much Wenlock on Wednesday

Ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene of a collision at around 8am on Wednesday on Harley Road, in Cressage.

The collision involved two cars, which fire crews worked to make safe after the incident.

One casualty was left in the care of ambulance staff.

Traffic data from around 9.30am suggested traffic was moving slowly near the scene.