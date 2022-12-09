Notification Settings

Owl that had lucky escape from glue trap is on road to recovery at Shropshire sanctuary

This indignant-looking owl is on the road to recovery at a Shropshire sanctuary after a lucky escape from a glue trap.

The poor Little Owl was stuck to the glue trap. Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue
The Little Owl was rescued on November 30 and brought in to the Cuan Wildlife Rescue centre near Much Wenlock where the team of rescuers began the painstaking process of cleaning off the extremely strong glue binding his feathers.

He remains there now while he heals from his experience with the trap.

Staff at the centre think the owl probably got stuck in the trap while feeding on a wood mouse that had been caught in it.

The centre's hospital manager Fran Hill said: "He’s such a character - I think he’s had a very lucky escape. The owner who had had the traps put down by pest control for rat problems was horrified when he saw what had happened and quickly had them removed the next day.

"I’m hopeful for a full recovery but with these types of things you can never be sure until the time you’re releasing them. He’s eating well which is a good sign, we need that bad stuff to get through him."

Since being washed the owl is eating well, and especially enjoys live mealworms.

It was a painstaking process cleaning the owl. Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue

A statement from the centre on Twitter said: "Our hearts often sink when seeing glued or oil-drenched birds as the washing process is long and stressful but so necessary. It can take a few times too. These photos were taken on first exam upon arrival.

"He is currently eating well, and loving eating live mealworms (which can be found on our wishlist if anyone would like to donate some for him."

Cuan is open to admissions 24/7, treats thousands of poorly or injured animals a year and is always in need of donations. Visit cuanwildliferescue.org.uk to learn more or donate.

Little Owls, introduced to the UK in the 19th century, hunt at night and at dawn.

