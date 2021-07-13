Triple jump legend Jonathan Edwards enters golf at county Olympics

Triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards took part in the Wenlock Olympian Games' golf competition

The former Olympic gold medallist, who still holds the world record he set in the sport back in 1995, was at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club for the Wenlock Olympian Games.

Mr Edwards was elected president of the Games in 2011, and his fellow golfers on the day enjoyed rubbing shoulders with track and field royalty.

Helen Cromarty, vice president of the Wenlock Olympian Games and organiser of the golf competition, said: "It's always a great pleasure to have him. He's a great diplomat and a fantastic ambassador for our society. He talks to everyone and is always happy to stop for a photo.

"He also loves Shropshire, he's a great ambassador for Shropshire. He always says it's a great joy to be here."

The Covid-19 pandemic has again disrupted the games after they were cancelled last year. But organisers are hopeful that the bulk of the events will be able to go ahead on the weekend of September 25 and 26.

Helen added: "We thought we'd better try and go ahead, especially seen as the Tokyo Olympics are going ahead, albeit without a crowd. It's a bit of a fingers crossed situation, but we're optimistic."