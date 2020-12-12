Recruiting drive launched to save historic Games

Oswestry's Grace Garry and Telford's Kyle Gladwin take part in hockey in 2013

Shropshire’s sporting feast, which is backed by Team GB, is traditionally held over a weekend in July and is regarded as the forerunner to the modern Olympic Games.

It has an illustrious history dating to 1850 when it was set up by founder Dr William Penny Brookes to “promote the moral, physical and intellectual improvement of the inhabitants of the town and neighbourhood of Wenlock ”.

Wenlock Olympia Games and wearing a chestful of medals just right of centre is Wenlock Olympics founder Dr William Penny Brookes

Now its future is at risk due to dwindling numbers of hands-on helpers at the Wenlock Olympian Society which runs the showpiece featuring sports including athletics, archery, fencing, swimming, golf and tennis.

Games chairman Mac Bardsley said: “We have an average age range of 70-plus so as you can see we have an ageing cohort which we need to address.

"We have been trying to recruit people by launching a recruitment drive using social media.

The fencing competition at the Much Wenlock Olympian Games at the Much Wenlock Leisure Centre. . .

“We are looking for people to become members of the society and who will be active in helping to plan and put on sports events throughout the year.

“The main event is held in the second week in July when we have a full weekend of games so it takes lots of planning, organising and communicating between the members and agencies.

"There is also setting up the venues ahead of the event and the pulling down afterwards.”

Triathlon at Wenlock Olympian Games in 2014

He added: “These games have gone on for 170 years with interruptions during the two world wars, followed by a break at some point in the 1960s before being revived in the 1970s.”

The games were originally set up for the former Wenlock borough which incorporated places including Lawley and Dawley.