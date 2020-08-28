Councillors support plans for 120 houses in Much Wenlock

Councillors rallied in support of 120 houses on Bridgnorth Road, as included in Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review, and urged residents to respond to the ongoing consultation surrounding the proposals.

The draft local plan sets out locations for 30,800 homes in towns and villages across the county, to be built up until 2038.

A consultation on the plan is currently running until the end of September.

Speaking at the meeting last week, Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, David Turner, said the council needed to take into consideration a number of points, including whether development would benefit local people.

Other factors included the affect on traders, flood preventative measures, development in neighbouring towns and the number of 'affordable' homes.

He added: "Shropshire Council’s Local Plan Review is out to Regulation 18 consultation and this closes on September 30.

"Separate from any decision and response at this evening’s meeting, I’d like to urge town councillors and members of the public to submit their response.

"In Much Wenlock, residents may be concerned not only about the proposals for Much Wenlock, but also those for Buildwas, Cressage and Bridgnorth – between them the sites will produce nearly 3,000 homes over the plan period to 2038.

"In respect of the preferred site in Much Wenlock I’ve received dozens of communications from residents of both Much Wenlock, and neighbouring settlements, since the consultation opened.

"The overwhelming majority are in objection and a couple are in support, including one that authoritatively asserts that the potential development is for 127 houses.

"I’ve also been copied in on several messages sent to the town council including one that asked councillors to consider the welfare of the community, and that the claims made by the promoters should have proven validity, endorsed by independent verification."

The meeting concluded with the town council being in support of planned development on Bridgnorth Road.