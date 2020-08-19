Freya completes 100 laps challenge and raises £1,000 for wildlife centre

Freya Lowe, aged 10, completed 100 laps of The Flash lake in Priorslee, where she lives, to raise money for Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre in Much Wenlock.

The centre takes in injured or sick wildlife and helps them recover. During the coronavirus pandemic, the centre’s fundraising events were put on hold, and they were left with little-to-no income, despite being busier than ever.

Throughout June this year, Cuan Wildlife Centre rescued 1,087 animals, compared to 753 during the same month last year and 779 in 2018.

So Freya decided to do her part to help them out and took on the mammoth challenge to start raising funds. Now, Freya has raised £1,320 for the charity and presented a cheque to them at the weekend.

Freya’s father Adrian Lowe said the idea for the challenge started during lockdown when they were all off work so would take more frequent walks around the lake. But during the walks, they came across wildlife in distress, suffering from broken legs or getting stuck in fishing wire.

They found out Cuan Wildlife helps to look after animals in and around Telford, so they wanted to give something back. Freya herself came up with the fundraising idea.

Adrian said they visited the centre to drop off the cheque and Freya even got to say hello to some of the wildlife being treated there. “We couldn’t believe how big the place was, and how many animals are actually brought into the hospital,” he said. “

While we were there Freya was allowed to handle a hedgehog, and put it in one of the pens. She also held a baby pigeon.”