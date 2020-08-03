Shropshire riding school counting on votes to gallop towards prize

Perry Riding for the Disabled Group, based at the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock, is on the shortlist to win a share of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures fund supporting under-18s nationwide.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands is supporting Perry to be a prize winner at a gala dinner in October, where cash awards of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 will be made to those winning the most online votes.

Jane Barker, from the riding school, said: "It is a huge achievement to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so that we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top three cash awards on the night.

"As all our supporters know, the Perry group at the Cavalier Centre has been in lockdown since March. Having had twelve months of very successful operating at their new home, the group desperately need this award to help get back on track."

To vote for Perry RDA, visit persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/finalists