Mason Martin given certificate for 50 years' service

Martin Williams, who stays at Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock, started at the Forester Lodge in 1969 because of family connections.

It became a tradition in his family and he greatly enjoyed his membership over the years.

Mr Williams, 76, was presented with a certificate for his service during a presentation which was held at Wheatlands on December 27.

He has lived at the home since 1997.

The lodge's secretary Jeremy Lund and the Provisional Grand Master Peter Smith awarded him a certificate and gave a speech.

Mr Williams shared stories from his youth and working career.

The care home's general manager Claire Brewer said: “We’re delighted to be able to join Martin with celebrating 50 years of loyal service with Forester Lodge and Shropshire Freemasons.

"Martin has clearly demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this club year after year.

"I speak for all of us here at Wheatlands when I say congratulations and well done, I am sure that his long service has brought many benefits to the local community over the years."