From its stunning scenery to its rich heritage - here's why Bridgnorth has what it takes to be the UK’s first Town of Culture

Bridgnorth is one of several Shropshire towns preparing to submit a bid for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture title.

The initiative - introduced earlier this year to help “restore pride in communities” - will see the winning town receive £3million and host a full year of cultural events.

As places across the country work on their early‑stage proposals ahead of the spring shortlist, we’re taking a closer look at the Shropshire contenders hoping to claim the very first UK Town of Culture award.

Today, we’re turning our attention to Shropshire's clifftop town - Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth

A town built on two levels

Few towns can claim a geography as dramatic as Bridgnorth’s. Perched high above the River Severn, the town grew from a strategic Norman stronghold into a bustling market centre.

Today, Bridgnorth is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Shropshire, attracting a significant number of visitors each year, and it's not hard to see why.

Famous for its unique High Town/Low Town split, connected by England's oldest and steepest inland cliff railway, the picturesque Shropshire market town is already famous among tourists.