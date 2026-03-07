From its stunning scenery to its rich heritage - here's why Bridgnorth has what it takes to be the UK’s first Town of Culture
With its dramatic clifftop setting, rich heritage and thriving community spirit, Bridgnorth is stepping into the spotlight as it prepares its bid for the 2028 UK Town of Culture title.
Bridgnorth is one of several Shropshire towns preparing to submit a bid for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture title.
The initiative - introduced earlier this year to help “restore pride in communities” - will see the winning town receive £3million and host a full year of cultural events.
As places across the country work on their early‑stage proposals ahead of the spring shortlist, we’re taking a closer look at the Shropshire contenders hoping to claim the very first UK Town of Culture award.
Today, we’re turning our attention to Shropshire's clifftop town - Bridgnorth.
A town built on two levels
Few towns can claim a geography as dramatic as Bridgnorth’s. Perched high above the River Severn, the town grew from a strategic Norman stronghold into a bustling market centre.
Today, Bridgnorth is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Shropshire, attracting a significant number of visitors each year, and it's not hard to see why.
Famous for its unique High Town/Low Town split, connected by England's oldest and steepest inland cliff railway, the picturesque Shropshire market town is already famous among tourists.