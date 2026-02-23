Shropshire Council's southern planning committee is set to decide on Tuesday (February 24) whether a planned 'garden village' can go ahead at Tasley on the outskirts of Bridgnorth.

The proposal is huge, one of the largest to be dealt with by the council in recent years, and would fundamentally alter the green land to the west of the town.

The scheme, being put forward by Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey, includes 1,500 new houses, a primary school, 14.6 hectares of employment land, a 'local centre', and 'country park'.

The application is currently recommended for approval by Shropshire Council's planning department - with a report on the proposal outlining the council's inability to demonstrate a 'five-year land supply' as the key factor in backing the controversial scheme.

On the streets of Bridgnorth the overriding emotion about the plans is one of concern - over the impact on medical services, roads, and the loss of the picturesque countryside which has helped make the town one of the county's popular spots for a day out.

Claude Cooke is 79 and has lived in Bridgnorth since he was 22.

Claude Cooke. Photo: Steve Leath

For Mr Cooke the worry is the impact the volume of housing will have on local infrastructure - specifically GP services.