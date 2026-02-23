Shropshire Council's southern planning committee will tomorrow (February 24) make a decision on proposals for a new garden village at Tasley, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth.

The proposal is being put forward by Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey, for a 112-hectare site to the west of the town.

The plans include 1,500 new houses, a primary school, 14.6 hectares of employment land, a 'local centre', sports pitches including a 3G pitch, and a 'country park'.

A report prepared for the committee recommends the plan is approved, citing the council's ongoing difficulties in demonstrating a five-year land supply as a significant factor.