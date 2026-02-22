Second off-road bike seized from streets of Bridgnorth

Earlier this month, officers in Bridgnorth took an off-road bike from its rider after it had been reported being ridden illegally in Broseley.

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

Police in the town have now seized a second.

The bike seized on Friday

Bridgnorth Police said on Friday: "Officers from Bridgnorth Police Station today have seized a second motorbike in just nine days following reports that it was being ridden illegally on the highway and in an antisocial manner.

"This type of behaviour creates risk for riders, other road users, and members of the public.

"Tackling the dangerous and antisocial use of off‑road bikes forms a key part of our ongoing work under West Mercia Police’s Community Charter priorities.We will continue to take robust action against illegal and irresponsible riding to keep our communities safe.Your reports really do make a difference.

"If you see similar dangerous or nuisance behaviour, please continue to report it."