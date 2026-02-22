Sainsbury's in Bridgnorth applies for permission to put solar panels on its roof

Sainsbury’s in Bridgnorth said the 276 solar panels would cut its annual carbon footprint by 20.49 tonnes while producing energy for the store.

The business has applied for prior approval for the scheme at its store in Old Smithfield Road, believing it is a permitted development.

If planners at Shropshire Council agree it would not have to go through the full planning application process.

Planning agents wrote that the panels will “so far as practicable, be sited so as to minimise its effect on the external appearance of the building and the amenity of the area”.

Sainsbury's in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

They added that they would be visible from certain heights but would not be prominently visible from the public realm, street scene and wider surroundings.

The panels would absorb light and have anti-reflection technology to minimise any potential glint and glare, the agents wrote.

Council planners will decide the application after a period of consultation.

Learn more on the council's planning portal (reference 26/00612/PSPPA).