Three children injured and man arrested after crash near Bridgnorth

Three children and a man were injured after a collision near Bridgnorth yesterday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the A458 at Morville at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, February 17.

An air ambulance helicopter was deployed to the incident, along with paramedics in road ambulances, police officers and firefighters.

The driver of one of the cars and three children who were passengers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The road was blocked off following the crash

The driver of the other car, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

“A child, a boy, was treated by medics for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

“Two more children – another boy and a girl – were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to the same hospital.

“The fourth patient, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

“A woman on scene did not wish to be assessed.”

The road was closed for around four hours and re-opened just before 7pm.