The two-vehicle collision happened on the A458 at Morville at around 2.50pm.

Paramedics in road ambulances, police officers and firefighters were also sent to the scene.

The road was blocked off following the crash

The road was closed for several hours but is now open again according the the AA's traffic planner website.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, February 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

“Two vehicle road traffic collision with no persons trapped. Six casualties with no persons reported as trapped.

“Both land and air ambulance in attendance. Crews in attendance.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 2.39pm to reports of an RTC on the A458 in Morville and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, a specialist paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene. More information will follow when available."