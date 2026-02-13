Bridgnorth bakery to expand to town's former bank as they reveal expansion plans

Catherine’s Bakery, an independent brand with stores across Telford and Shropshire, has been trading in Bridgnorth out of 13 High Street.

But the business, which began as a single branch in Broseley in 1994, is now expanding in Bridgnorth into the empty former Natwest Bank at 21 High Street.

The former Natwest bank in Bridgnorth (Picture Catherine's Bakery)

In a social media post, the team at Catherine's Bakery said: "A few weeks ago we shared ‘breaking news’ that something amazing was happening for Catherine’s Bakery.

Work going on inside the bank (picture: Catherine's Bakery)

"We can now reveal that we are expanding in Bridgnorth on the high street and will be opening a large bakery and shop in the old Nat West Bank.

"This is an exciting journey for us and the people of Bridgnorth and Shropshire. Decoration has started and equipment has begun to arrive."

The former Natwest bank in Bridgnorth High Street is a Grade II listed building that was built in 1873, which has been on the market since 2022.

The bank left the building in June 2018.