Shropshire drivers face pothole roulette as craters open up on notorious A442 stretch
Drivers have been forced to play Russian roulette with potholes on a notorious Shropshire A-road.
Recent extreme weather has taken its toll on Shropshire's roads, and one of the stretches most badly hit is the A442 Bridgnorth Road through Sutton Maddock.
The route in east Shropshire is one of the county's busiest rat runs, connecting Telford and Shifnal with Bridgnorth.
In March last year the state of the road led to concerns from residents and drivers about the potential for serious injury.