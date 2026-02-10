Shropshire Star
Close

Former quarry site near Bridgnorth set for official nature reserve status

Plans are underway to officially designate a former gravel quarry near Bridgnorth as a Local Nature Reserve, securing its habitats for the future.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published

This week, Shropshire councillors will consider plans to officially designate a former quarry near Bridgnorth as a Local Nature Reserve.

Sign up to our free newsletter today

The former Lafarge quarry on the outskirts of Eardington is already referred to as a nature reserve, but official designation would provide statutory protection.

Once a sand and gravel quarry, the 30-acre site has transformed over the past three decades into a mosaic of rich habitats.