Former quarry site near Bridgnorth set for official nature reserve status

This week, Shropshire councillors will consider plans to officially designate a former quarry near Bridgnorth as a Local Nature Reserve.

The former Lafarge quarry on the outskirts of Eardington is already referred to as a nature reserve, but official designation would provide statutory protection.

Once a sand and gravel quarry, the 30-acre site has transformed over the past three decades into a mosaic of rich habitats.