'We have come to the devastating decision that we just can not open to the public' - Fears for Bridgnorth rescue centre as it temporarily closes due to £50,000 worth of weather damage

Recent storms and wet weather have caused more than £50,000 of damage to Severn Valley Rescue in Billingsley, Bridgnorth, the animal sanctuary has said.

It is what they described as "the wettest weather we have ever faced".

The rescue centre said it had wrecked fences, collapsed gates and left waterlogged fields.

The damage causing Severn Valley Rescue to close

The damage means the sanctuary has been forced to close to the public ahead of half term, and there are fears the donkey sanctuary and dog rescue centre, which also looks after disabled animals, including alpacas, pigs and ponies, may now face closure unless it can raise the money to repair the damage.

It has now launched a fundraising appeal in a bid to reopen before Easter.

In an emotional post on social media, Amanda Ball from Severn Valley Rescue said: "I am sorry to say we have had to cancel our February half term open days. Everyone who has booked will automatically receive a refund.

"This has not been an easy decision to make, but after assessing the ground conditions and the lay of the land, we have come to the devastating decision that we just can not open to the public for health and safety reasons.

"We are still trying to recover from possibly the wettest winter we have ever faced. We have had snow, several named storms and rain on top of more rain and even more rain.

"We have damaged fences, gates have collapsed where the ground has shifted and the paths have become sunk and boggy.

"I spent the day in tears and I am unsure whether we can even recover from this. In order to get all the work done, the paddocks need hardcore, the paths redone, the fencing repaired - we will need about £50,000 and I don’t even know if that’s achievable.

"But here I am, asking whether it’s worth trying. I’m hoping we can survive, it’s been one of the longest, hardest winters - and it’s not even over yet.

"But I’m launching our winter recovery appeal in the hope that we can raise funds, or get offers of help from skilled people to repair some of the damage.

"Please help keep our little sanctuary open.

"I will post more details over the next week of what exactly we need help with, and maybe, just maybe there might be something you can help.

"I am hopeful, that if we can pull together we may be able to work a miracle and be open for Easter."

If you can support Severn Valley Rescue their fundraising page is available at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/f68nz-winter-recovery-fund