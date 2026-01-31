Bridgnorth fire station expresses sorrow after ‘one in a million’ former station officer dies

Retired postman Peter Langford joined Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service as a retained firefighter in 1972.

He served more than 40 years in the service, rising to station officer at Bridgnorth Fire Station before retiring.

In 2012, after 40 years of service, Station Officer Langford received his special long service award from Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority.

However, earlier this week the fire station announced the passing of their former colleague.

In a statement, Bridgnorth Fire Station said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of retired Station Officer Pete Langford.

Peter Langford pictured in 2007

“Pete ‘Langy’ Langford served for 40+years,

“Devoting his working life to the station, and the public of the town and Shropshire. Rising to the rank of Station Officer.

“Pete is one in a million person who will be greatly missed by all who know him, and served with him here.

“He will be fondly remembered for chasing us around the station at 3am course instructions in hand or by his unique dance on the parade line at the start of drill nights - normally in a puddle of standing water from the appliance!

“Pete, your duty is done. Rest easy boss.”