1920s filing cabinet proving a tall order for potential buyers at Bridgnorth antiques centre
An extremely large 1920s filing cabinet is proving a big hit with potential buyers at a Shropshire antiques centre, with many going home to measure up to see if it will fit.
Standing at just over seven feet tall, the rare Shannon Vertical Filing System is being sold at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and centre owner John Ridgway says it is attracting considerable attention from customers.
“This is certainly the biggest filing cabinet we have ever had for sale here at the Old Mill and it would be a great addition to any home office providing there was enough space,” said John.