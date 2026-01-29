Dudley Building Society’s Bridgnorth branch reaches £10 million savings milestone in under eight months

The branch, which welcomed its first members in June 2025, has quickly established itself as a trusted financial hub for the local community.

The achievement reflects not only strong local support, but also the society’s momentum during a period of significant expansion.

James Paterson, chief executive officer at Dudley Building Society, said: “This milestone is a clear sign that people believe in what we’re trying to do. Our aim is simple; to ensure there is a local financial service that is accessible to everyone.

“The response from the Bridgnorth community shows that members value having a friendly, face‑to‑face branch they can rely on.”

A general view of signage at the new branch of Dudley Building Society in Bridgnorth

Dudley Building Society recently announced the opening of another new branch in 2026, meaning it will soon operate across four counties, a major step in its mission to deliver accessible, face‑to‑face financial services at a time when many high street banks are downsizing their physical presence.

Over the last two years, the society has grown from five locations to eight, following the addition of the new branch and community-led hubs in Shifnal and Halesowen, designed to bring financial services closer to where members live and work.

The Bridgnorth branch has also reaffirmed the society’s commitment to local partnerships, most recently through its new collaboration with the Bridgnorth Lions - supporting their community-focused events and initiatives across the area.

The society says its expansion across the region demonstrates its ongoing commitment to reinvesting in local communities and offering meaningful choice to savers seeking stability, transparency, and personal service - and it is expecting continued growth throughout 2026 and beyond.