‘Among the very best nationally’- Secretary of State’s glowing praise for Bridgnorth primary school that helps disadvantaged children

St Mary’s Bluecoat Church of England Primary School in Bridgnorth has received a letter of congratulations from Bridget Phillipson, the Secretary of State for Education.

In her letter to the Head of School, Mrs Sally Compson-Lea, the Secretary of State commended St Mary’s Bluecoat’s performance at the end of the 2024/25 academic year, noting that outcomes for disadvantaged pupils, which said placed the school “among the very best nationally”.

She described this as a significant achievement, reflecting the dedication of staff and the hard work of pupils.

St Mary's Bluecoat primary school in Bridgnorth

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

The Secretary of State also highlighted the school’s role as an example of what can be achieved when ambition and commitment come together and encouraged the school to continue sharing its expertise and effective practice with others across the education system.

She also noted the importance of strong schools contributing to wider improvement through collaboration, professional networks and sustained focus on disadvantaged pupils.

Run by Shropshire Church of England Academies Trust, the school formed part of the founding group of eight Church of England primary schools that came together in February 2025 to form the trust.

Claire Gaskin, Chief Executive Officer of the trust, said: “We are delighted that the work of St Mary’s Bluecoat has been recognised at a national level. This letter is a powerful acknowledgement of the commitment, skill and moral purpose of our staff, and of the determination and resilience shown by our pupils every day.

“While each one of our academies is unique, we understand that the mutual challenge, support and partnership that we offer each other as a trust working together, enables our academies to flourish and continue to develop into centres of excellence.

“We are proud to play an active role in supporting other schools across Shropshire both within and outside of our trust, sharing what works, and working collaboratively to raise standards—particularly for children facing disadvantage. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue that work with humility, ambition and urgency.”