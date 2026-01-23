Woman taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being cut out of car after crash in east Shropshire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the B4176 at Danford near Claverley at around 5.30am on Friday, January 23, following a report of a collision.

Three crews were sent to the scene, where they joined officers from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involving two vehicles that had collided on the road.

They added: "Driver of one vehicle was trapped and crews extricated via full roof removal, side removal and dashboard roll.

"Casualty is in care of paramedics and incident has been left with police. The road has been closed in both directions."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called to the B4176 at Danford in Shropshire around 5.30am this morning following a report of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"Fire crew and paramedics were also on scene, and a woman has been taken to hospital. No one else was reported injured and no arrests were made."

West Midlands Ambulance Service later confirmed that the female driver had been treated at the scene for serious injuries before being take to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham

The said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on the B4176 at 5.31am, one ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered a woman who was trapped inside one of the cars. Ambulance staff worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to safely free the woman from the car and treated her for serious injuries before she was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

Live traffic data showed the road, which is also knows as 'the rabbit run', was open as normal by midday on Friday.