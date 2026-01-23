Police called to the death of a man in Bridgnorth say the incident is not being treated as suspicious

West Mercia Police were called to Mill Street in Bridgnorth at around midnight last night after concerns for the safety of a man were raised by a member of the public.

Officers have now confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called to Mill Street in Bridgnorth at around 11.56pm yesterday (Thursday, January 22) to reports of a concern for safety.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and report has been prepared for the coroner.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.