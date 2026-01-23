'Inherently inaccessible': Wigwam glamping business near Bridgnorth would 'harm' countryside, rules council

A couple hoping to start a glamping business near Haughton, Bridgnorth, have had their plans thrown out by Shropshire Council.

A planning application was submitted to the local authority at the end of last year, on behalf of Mr and Mrs Tranter.

Documents state the couple were "keen to develop a tourism enterprise" at Overs Farm, which was run as a pig farm until 2000.

The pair hoped the site would become part of the Wigwam Holidays franchise, with plans to install five 'wigwam cabins' on the site.

A couple hoping to start a glamping business near Haughton, Bridgnorth, have had their plans thrown out by Shropshire Council. The site between Tasley and Haughton, has been deemed too inaccessible. Photo: Google

The application argued the scheme would bring a financial boost to the local area and fill a gap in the market.

"Whilst there are several camping sites in the area, there are few ‘glamping’ sites; a phenomenon that is rapidly growing in popularity," the application stated.

"The proposed site aims to fill a gap in the market by providing further accommodation choice to visitors to Bridgnorth and the surrounding villages – thereby expanding the tourist accommodation offer as a whole."

But Shropshire Council's planning department was not convinced and has now thrown out the proposal over concerns that the site is too inaccessible.

Refusing the plan, the council's planning officer said there would be "unacceptable reliance on private transport for visitors to travel to and from the site", which was called a "remote, open countryside location".

They added: "The nearest recognised named settlements, Haughton and Tasley, are some distance away via narrow country lanes with no footpaths or street lighting, and this would create an uninviting environment for walking or cycling, which when coupled with the absence of local public transport connections renders the location inherently inaccessible for visitors.

"The development would not bring sufficient local, economic and community benefits as to maintain and enhance countryside vitality and character in this location.

"Other holiday accommodation provision already exists in more sustainable and policy-compliant locations in the local area, whereas in contrast the proposed development would constitute permanent and sporadic new built development that would be unacceptable in this rural location and would be harmful and unsustainable."

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/04206/FUL

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk