Driver cut out of car after crash in east Shropshire - road remains closed

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the B4176 at Danford near Claverley at around 5.30am on Friday, January 23, following a report of a collision.

Three crews were sent to the scene, where they joined officers from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involving two vehicles that had collided on the road.

They added: "Driver of one vehicle was trapped and crews extricated via full roof removal, side removal and dashboard roll.

"Casualty is in care of paramedics and incident has been left with police. The road has been closed in both directions."

Live traffic data showed the road, which is also knows as 'the rabbit run', remained closed at around 7.30am in the Upper Aston area.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.