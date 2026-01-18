The collision happened at Beaconhill Lane, Monkhopton in the early hours of this morning.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 4am on Sunday, January 18, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Monkhopton involving one car that had left the roadway.

“No persons trapped. The fire service crew made the area safe.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Much Wenlock.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.