'Predatory' sex offender married to ex-Bridgnorth vicar is banned from teaching for life
A "predatory" sex offender who was married to a disgraced Bridgnorth curate has been banned from teaching for life.
Peter Jenkins was jailed for a total of 13 years in 2022 over a number of sex offences against young women – including rape.
The court had heard the then 53-year-old had committed the offences between 1984 and 2005 while working as a teacher.
His wife, Helen Greenham, had been a curate at the Bridgnorth Team Ministry between 2008 and 2011.