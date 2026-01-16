'Predatory' sex offender married to ex-Bridgnorth vicar is banned from teaching for life

Peter Jenkins was jailed for a total of 13 years in 2022 over a number of sex offences against young women – including rape.

The court had heard the then 53-year-old had committed the offences between 1984 and 2005 while working as a teacher.

Peter Jenkins was jailed in 2022 for a total of 13 years. Photo: West Midlands Police/PA

His wife, Helen Greenham, had been a curate at the Bridgnorth Team Ministry between 2008 and 2011.