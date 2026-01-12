Towns across England have seen a sudden appearance of flags in recent months.

The issue has been billed as a display of pride in the country by supporters, while others have branded the move an attempt to promote anti-immigration sentiments.

Now Bridgnorth Litter Pickers have called for torn flags in the town to be removed by the people who put them up.

A torn flag stuck in a Bridgnorth tree. Picture: Bridgnorth Litter Pickers

Posting a "polite request" on social media, the group said the request was "non-political", and based on keeping Bridgnorth looking its best.

It said: "We’ve recently noticed a number of flags around town have torn and are now caught in trees, presenting a risk to wildlife and making our town look uncared for.

A torn flag in Bridgnorth. Picture: Bridgnorth Litter Pickers

"Bridgnorth Litter Pickers work hard to make our town a welcoming place, but as these torn flags are beyond what we can safely reach, we kindly ask that whoever put them up removes them as soon as possible.

"Our group is completely non-political - our only aim is to reduce litter, protect wildlife, and keep Bridgnorth looking its best - so any co-operation from those who put these flags up would be greatly appreciated."

A torn flag in Bridgnorth. Picture: Bridgnorth Litter Pickers

The festive period saw a host of fresh flags appear in the Shrewsbury area, with the organiser of the 'Raise The Flags Shrewsbury Plus' campaign saying on Christmas Eve: “Big banners up today plus completion of Dobbies Island and the A49 to Bayston Hill, as well as the slip road. The biggest flag run in England. Pulley Lane was complete last night. Merry Christmas.”