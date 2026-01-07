Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident, on the B4176 at Stableford, near Bridgnorth at around 7.46am - Wednesday, January 7.

One fire crew from Albrighton was sent to the scene, while West Mercia Police were also present.

An update from the fire service said that its crew worked using cutting and spreading equipment, as well as small gear, to make sure the vehicles were safe.

The incident was declared over at around 8.30am.