‘And that’s a wrap’: Bridgnorth youth club closes after 30 years due to 'financial pressures'
A youth club in Bridgnorth that has been providing a place to go for young people for the last 30 years has closed its doors.
The Bridge Youth Centre, based in Whitburn Street, has been run by the Bridgnorth Dry Bar Trust for more than 30 years, providing a safe and supportive place for young people to meet.
The centre began life at the Community Centre in Low Town before moving to the former Town and Country Club building in 1999. Over the decades it has expanded its offer to two evening sessions a week and has organised countless trips and outdoor activities.