‘I ran 3,000 miles in 2025 - the distance from Bridgnorth to the North Pole’ - Runner completes epic charity challenge

NHS worker Tim Nash, from Bridgnorth, is a regular 10k runner, but decided to see if he could push himself for 2026 and complete the epic distance in just a year.

The 54-year-old decided he would use the challenge to also raise money for his local walking football club, Bridgnorth Spartans, which has reignited his passion for the game.

Tim said: “At the age of 54 and a long-retired Sunday League 'shuffler', I never thought I'd experience the joy of scoring a goal again.

“But that's exactly what happened when I joined the Spartans walking football team. From primary school age to pensioners, girls and boys teams, men's and ladies sides, this club proves what a real community is, with some 600 players.”

Tim completed his 3,000-mile charity run at Bridgnorth Town Hall. Photo: Tim Thursfield

On Wednesday, the last day of 2025, Tim, who had already clocked up 2,994 miles, took on his last run around Bridgnorth, which completed his 3,000-mile challenge.

He said: “I had the idea of running 300k a month, which is 10k a day.