‘I ran 3,000 miles in 2025 - the distance from Bridgnorth to the North Pole’ - Runner completes epic charity challenge
A keen Shropshire runner has completed a mammoth challenge, running 3,000 miles - the distance from his home in Bridgnorth to the North Pole - in just 12 months.
NHS worker Tim Nash, from Bridgnorth, is a regular 10k runner, but decided to see if he could push himself for 2026 and complete the epic distance in just a year.
The 54-year-old decided he would use the challenge to also raise money for his local walking football club, Bridgnorth Spartans, which has reignited his passion for the game.
Tim said: “At the age of 54 and a long-retired Sunday League 'shuffler', I never thought I'd experience the joy of scoring a goal again.
“But that's exactly what happened when I joined the Spartans walking football team. From primary school age to pensioners, girls and boys teams, men's and ladies sides, this club proves what a real community is, with some 600 players.”
On Wednesday, the last day of 2025, Tim, who had already clocked up 2,994 miles, took on his last run around Bridgnorth, which completed his 3,000-mile challenge.
He said: “I had the idea of running 300k a month, which is 10k a day.