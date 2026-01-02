Grade II listed wedding venue near Bridgnorth to hold showcase event for couples preparing to say 'I do'

Grade II listed Stockton House, on the Apley Estate at Norton, will hold the showcase on Sunday, January 18, and bosses look forward to welcoming couples who have got engaged over Christmas and New Year.

The event later this month will take place at the venue on the A442 next to St Chad’s Church, between Telford and Bridgnorth, and will offer an exclusive opportunity to view the ceremony areas inside and out as well as VIP suppliers - but those who want to attend need to book their place in advance.

Venue manager Amy Applegarth said: “Our wedding showcases are always eagerly anticipated. We tend to host three each year and we are looking forward to starting 2026 with a bang and welcoming visitors to our amazing venue later this month.

Amy Applegarth and staff at Stockton House

“Stockton House has become the go-to wedding venue for so many people who know that we always go the extra mile for our couples and that they are guaranteed a great day to remember, but we are still Shropshire’s best-kept secret as we are still relatively new as a venue.

“Our showcase provides all the information that couples need in planning their wedding. Our venue is set up as a guide to what it would look like on the day and there are a host of specialists on hand to answer questions and put forward their insightful ideas, which is always helpful.

Stockton House. Photo: Andy Li Photography

“People looking to attend and see what we have on offer must book in advance so they can see our beautiful surroundings and envisage their special day here as well as sample the food and drink we offer.

"As well as Stockton House, including the Secret Garden and Pretty Victorian Turning House, there will be a chance to look inside the nearby St Chad’s Church too for couples who would like to hold the ceremony just a stone's throw away in this historic church.”

During the showcase, which takes place from 11am to 3pm, the wedding breakfast will be set up in the latest décor trend for 2026 and the suppliers on site during the day will include a photographer, videographer, florist, cake maker, wedding dress and gentlemen’s attire expert, wines and champagne.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to meet the Stockton House team, who helped the venue scoop a silver award in the Best of Bridebook Awards 2025, recognising the excellent service provided to couples who got married or had their reception there during the previous year.

Other accolades that have come the way of Stockton House include the Best Venue (Other) at The Wedding Industry Awards for 2024, just 18 months after opening, and National Highly Commended Venue (Other) at the awards evening in London for 2024. Stockton House was also named as a finalist in the Best Team and Best Venue categories for the 2026 West Midlands Wedding Industry Awards.

For more details visit www.stocktonhouseweddings.co.uk.