I visited a village near Bridgnorth once dubbed Britain's 'toughest' and found a warm welcome in a rural idyll

Nestled on the west bank of the River Severn, halfway between Bewdley and Bridgnorth, the former pit village is probably best known today as a pit stop for the Severn Valley Railway.

It boasts a range of shops and amenities, including a riverside pub, a butcher's, a cafe and an outdoor swimming pool.

But it's the beauty of the surrounding countryside that sets Highley apart: the quiet village feels miles away from anywhere, situated snugly among acres and acres of rolling hills and woodlands.

Photo: Steve Leath

And a warm welcome was received when I visited on a cold and rainy December afternoon, met by friendly locals who spoke fondly of countryside walks, shooting, and days spent fishing in the river.

How surprised I was to be told then that this rural idyll had featured on a Sky One programme called 'Toughest Villages In Britain' around two decades ago.