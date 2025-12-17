I visited a village near Bridgnorth once dubbed Britain's 'toughest' and found a warm welcome in a rural idyll
Television once labelled Highley as one of Britain’s toughest villages - but a visit to this riverside gem reveals reality is far more charming than fiction.
Nestled on the west bank of the River Severn, halfway between Bewdley and Bridgnorth, the former pit village is probably best known today as a pit stop for the Severn Valley Railway.
It boasts a range of shops and amenities, including a riverside pub, a butcher's, a cafe and an outdoor swimming pool.
But it's the beauty of the surrounding countryside that sets Highley apart: the quiet village feels miles away from anywhere, situated snugly among acres and acres of rolling hills and woodlands.
And a warm welcome was received when I visited on a cold and rainy December afternoon, met by friendly locals who spoke fondly of countryside walks, shooting, and days spent fishing in the river.
How surprised I was to be told then that this rural idyll had featured on a Sky One programme called 'Toughest Villages In Britain' around two decades ago.