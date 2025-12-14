‘It was great to see so many locals come along to support our club’: Bridgnorth young farmers enjoy carol service

Disappointed that they had to cancel this year’s Festive Tractor Run, Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club (YFC) decided to host their first carol evening in the town.

St Leonard's Church on Wednesday night

The event was held on Wednesday night (December 10) at St Leonard’s Church in the town, and saw the YFC raise £600, which was split between the church and the YFC club, and the local food bank also received some donations.

The carol evening in full swing

The night saw dozens of members of the local community attend the church for carols, mince pies, a Santa grotto and plenty of refreshments.

Chair of Bridgnorth YFC, Josh Barratt, said: “It was a great success.

Young farmers Josh Barratt and Tom Wellings telling Santa how good they have been

“We raised £600, half of which went to St Leonard’s Church in Bridgnorth. We then donated the remaining 30 Santa's grotto presents to Bridgnorth Foodbank to show our support in the local community.

“It was great to see so many local residents come along to support our club at our first carol evening and we hope it continues in the future.”