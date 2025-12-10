‘The Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run stands out as an annual highlight’: Petition to bring back town’s tractor run passes 1,000 signatures

Bridgnorth Young Farmers Josh Barratt and Tom Wellings started the Bridgnorth Christmas tractor run in 2021.

The event has become hugely popular, with Bridgnorth welcoming more than 200 tractors trundling through the town, watched by hundreds of onlookers.

The tractor run has raked in a massive £58,000 for charities and good causes since it began but the event was cancelled this year.

Josh Barratt said in October that they had to cancel the event over safety fears, adding: “Due to laws, legislations and increasing liability presented to us as the event has grown, it is no longer possible for us to continue at a safe level.