Young farmers in Bridgnorth hope to hit all the right notes with inaugural carol evening

Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club (YFC) are holding the festive event next week, and it comes following the disappointment that they had to cancel their festive tractor run this year over safety concerns.

But the group are hoping the community will come together and give their support to their inaugural carol evening.

Taking place at St Leonard’s Church in Bridgnorth on Wednesday, December 10, all proceeds from the night will be split between the church and the YFC.

Organiser and chairman of Bridgnorth YFC, Josh Barratt said the evening is from 6-8pm and it will cost £5 to enter but under 10’s go free.

People can expect local choir performances, hot drinks and mince pies, as well as Santa’s grotto for the children for an additional £5 per child.