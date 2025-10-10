Watch: 'This is not a goodbye' - Bridgnorth young farmers explain why they have had to cancel hugely successful event

Josh Barratt and Tom Wellings started the Bridgnorth Christmas Tractor Run in 2021.

Bridgnorth's 2023 Festive Tractor Run. Photo: Peter Bridger

The event has become hugely popular - last year more than 200 tractors trundled through Bridgnorth, watched by hundreds of onlookers.

The pair have raked in a massive £58,000 for charities and good causes since they began the annual tractor run.

The two members of Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club were also given an award by the High Sheriff of Shropshire last year for Great and Valuable Services to the Community.

But the pair have been a victim of their own success and have brought the tractor run to an end, due to safety fears.

Bridgnorth Christmas Tractor Run getting ready to roll at the Livestock Auction Centre. Organisers: Tom Wellings and Josh Barratt.

Josh Barratt explained: “It is with great sadness that we announce the Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run will no longer be taking place until further notice.

“It has not been a decision we have made in a hurry or one we have taken lightly, however due to laws, legislations and increasing liability presented to us as the event has grown, it is no longer possible for us to continue at a safe level.

“Safety has always been our priority from the start in 2021, not just for drivers, but for spectators as well.

“When we started this journey we never thought that we would go from 50 tractors tootling around Worfield and raising £3,500, to the 250 tractors and £23,500 we raised last year.

Tom Wellings (in the cheque) and Josh Barratt, founders of the Christmas Tractor Run

“Tom and I started this journey 4 years ago, 2 friends who first met at secondary school with one keen interest in agriculture and making an impact in our local community.

“Tom had the initial idea and it has snowballed ever since, resulting in 4 successful events raising roughly £58,000 for cancer based charities.

The High Sheriff for Shropshire Mandy Thorn presenting her award to Josh Barratt (left) and Tom Wellings. Also present are Dawn Ball from Hope House and the Mayor of Bridgnorth councilor Rachel Connely and Macmillan Fundraiser John Harrison

“We never imagined we would be where we are today, numerous awards, tens of thousands raised for charities and most of all, a strong bond with our local community which we will forever treasure.

“We will be taking this year off to reconsider our options and make plans for future events but please rest assured, you haven’t heard the last of us and we will be back with something similar or maybe a totally new idea.

“This is not goodbye, but simply see you later.”

The news has saddened some members of the town enough that they have launched a petition.

Lindsey Taylor who started it, said on her petition website: " For those unfamiliar with this extraordinary event, let me paint a picture. Our wonderful farmers, with unparalleled dedication and creativity, adorn their tractors with dazzling illuminations, transforming them into glowing spectacles that light up the streets of Bridgnorth. The atmosphere is electric as families and friends gather to witness this awe-inspiring procession.

"It's an evening filled with laughter, joy, and a profound sense of togetherness, transcending generations and backgrounds.But beyond the magic and merriment, the Tractor Run serves a noble purpose.

"It is a powerful fundraiser for local charities, channeling the warmth and spirit of the season into tangible support for those in need. Last year, we saw it raise significant funds, demonstrating the incredible generosity and community spirit of Bridgnorth's residents.

"The 2025 edition of this event promises to be no different. However, its success hinges on your support. We need the voices of our community and beyond to ensure this beloved event continues to enrich our town's cultural fabric and provide vital assistance to charities."

Lindsey's petition can be found at: https://www.change.org/p/support-the-bridgnorth-festive-charity-tractor-run-2025?