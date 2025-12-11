Kia driver airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash that closed A442 between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth

The rush hour crash involving four vehicles on the A442 near Coton Lane in Alveley, near Bridgnorth, saw the road closed in both directions.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about the incident at around 5.10pm on Wednesday (December 10).

The fire service said three fire engines were sent and a couple in a Kia had to be released from their car by the emergency services.

West Mercia Police said the crash involved four vehicles and the driver of the Kia was airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries".

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a serious RTC [road traffic collision] involving four cars on the A442 Coton Lane at Alveley near Bridgnorth yesterday evening (Wednesday) at around 5.10pm.

"The driver and passenger of a Kia were trapped in their car and had to be extricated by the fire service. The driver had suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

"No arrests were made, and the road was re-opened at 1.45am on Thursday."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to discover five patients: firstly a woman who had sustained serious injuries.

“She received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed under emergency blue light driving conditions to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

“The second, a man, had sustained potentially serious injuries and received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene. He was conveyed under emergency blue light conditions to Russells Hall Hospital.

“The third and fourth, both men, were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. They were conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.

“A fifth patient, a woman, was assessed and did not require further treatment from ambulance staff. She received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”