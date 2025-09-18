Firefighters called to single-car crash near Bridgnorth
Shropshire firefighters were called in to help after a collision near Bridgnorth.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Stableford near Bridgnorth at around 9am today (Thursday) after a call reporting a collision.
A crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station was sent to the scene, where firefighters reported one car had been involved.
The team made the car electrically safe, before reporting the scene was under control by 9.30am.