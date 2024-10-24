'Unregulated' Bridgnorth market traders face littering clampdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stallholders at Bridgnorth's “unregulated” Saturday market have been told to clean up or they could face enforcement after the issue of rubbish left on a Sunday morning was raised at a town council meeting.

Bridgnorth holds two markets in its town centre each week on a Friday under the Town Hall and a Saturday market in the high street.

The Town Council said that while it is responsible for the Friday market where traders have to clear up after themselves or risk losing their pitch, the Saturday market is “unregulated” and pitches are owned and controlled by various businesses and parties.