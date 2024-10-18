'Eyesore' Bridgnorth pub finally to be demolished after ten years standing derelict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Cape of Good Hope public house at Billingsley, near Bridgnorth has stood empty since it was closed in 2014.

It was bought by a developer Mr N. Malik in October 2015 for £145,000 and plans were eventually submitted and approved in 2019 to knock down the pub and replace it with two semi-detached homes.

However, the planning application lapsed in 2022, and said the derelict "eyesore" was attracting anti-social behaviour and has affected house prices in the village.

Last year, Andrew Jones from Billingsley Parish Council said he feared the pub would attract arsonists, following the burning down of the Crooked House pub in Dudley.

"There are often youths inside and people have been disturbed at night, so there is definitely a health and safety risk. How long will it be before it is set alight like the Crooked House?

"We have asked Shropshire Council to get together with the owner and see what can be done but they seem to have done nothing,” he had said.

However, in October last year owner Mr Malik reapplied for planning permission to flatten the former inn, which was granted by Shropshire Council on Thursday.

A planning officer for Shropshire Council said in his report: “The new plans will see the pub turned into four semi-detached homes and one detached property.

“It is a resubmission of the earlier approved scheme which has not been implemented. Given the passage of time since this last approval, this current scheme has to be reassessed taking into account updated policies.”

No date has been given as to when demolition is set to take place. Mr Malik has been approached for comment.