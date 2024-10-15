Watch as Shropshire author reveals the 'true identity' of Jack the Ripper after 130 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In 1888, the people of Whitechapel, London were left in terror as Jack the Ripper murdered and mutilated five women.

No arrests were made at the time, and over the last century, dozens of theories have been being suggested over the years as to the identity of Jack the Ripper, ranging from Prince Albert and even Lewis Carroll.

Now Russell Edwards, an author who lives near Bridgnorth, has said he has found “proof” as to the identity of the world's most infamous killer.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 12/10/24..Pic in Bridgnorth of Shropshire based author who has written a book and exposed the real identity of Jack the Ripper. The authors name is Russell Stephen Edwards and the bust is Jack the Ripper who he says was: Aaron Kosminski..

Mr Edwards, who has spent the last 24 years researching and writing about Jack the Ripper, makes the revelation in his latest book: Naming Jack the Ripper: The Definitive Reveal.