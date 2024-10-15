Watch as Shropshire author reveals the 'true identity' of Jack the Ripper after 130 years
A Shropshire author believes he has “definitive proof” as to the identity of one of the UK's most notorious serial killers.
In 1888, the people of Whitechapel, London were left in terror as Jack the Ripper murdered and mutilated five women.
No arrests were made at the time, and over the last century, dozens of theories have been being suggested over the years as to the identity of Jack the Ripper, ranging from Prince Albert and even Lewis Carroll.
Now Russell Edwards, an author who lives near Bridgnorth, has said he has found “proof” as to the identity of the world's most infamous killer.
Mr Edwards, who has spent the last 24 years researching and writing about Jack the Ripper, makes the revelation in his latest book: Naming Jack the Ripper: The Definitive Reveal.