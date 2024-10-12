Three cars involved in crash on residential town road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place on Victoria Road at around 7am, with police, the ambulance service and fire crews all called to the scene.

An update from Bridgnorth Fire Station said that they had helped treat one person for minor injuries, and made sure the vehicles were 'electrically safe' – and not likely to spark a fire.

The update, from 8.30am, said the road is open – but is restricted.

The post said: "At 07:00 this morning we were alerted to a RTC involving three vehicles on Victoria Road.

"Thankfully no one was trapped, and we were able to make them electrically safe. While treating one person for minor injuries, before the arrival of the ambulance.

"Once our bit was done, the incident was handed over to our colleagues in the police.

"Road is open but restricted on side of the road due to the collision."