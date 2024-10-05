Fire at farm in Bridgnorth involving silo with 15 tonnes of grain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire broke out at The Down in Bridgnorth on Friday evening.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.25pm on Friday, October 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a farm fire in Bridgnorth .

"Grain dryer with 15 tonnes of grain involved in fire. Section has been removed with assistance of farmer, with hotspots detected from thermal imaging camera. Crew have dampened down area and continued to monitor hotspots."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, and crews used a hose reel jet, a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

Crews finished at the scene at 9pm.