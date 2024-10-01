When construction of Shropshire town's first McDonald's could get underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last July planning permission was granted for the first McDonald's restaurant in Bridgnorth, in the Chartwell Business Park.

The plans will see Bridgnorth get not only its first McDonald's restaurant, but also the town's first Starbucks. The proposed site will also have car parking facilities and a drive-thru.

However, a Shropshire councillor has confirmed that the work will not start work until next year as a new crossing, part of the planning conditions, has to be built first.

Councillor Christian Lea said: "As you may know, McDonald’s was given planning permission last summer to open a restaurant on Chartwell Business Park.

“Councillor [Kirstie] Hurst-Knight and I have had many residents ask as to when construction will be commencing.

“Once a pedestrian crossing has been installed on Stourbridge Road, which is part of the planning conditions, construction of the McDonald’s unit will commence, hopefully early in the new year.”

The new fast food and coffee outlets are expected to bring around 135 jobs to the area, according to the applicants, Chartwell Development Limited.