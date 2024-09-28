Watch: New diner aimed at bike and car lovers opens near Bridgnorth after closure of legendary cafe
A new cafe aimed at bike and car lovers has opened its doors just weeks after one of Shropshire's most popular haunts for motorcyclists closed its doors.
Earlier this month, The Food Stop Cafe in Quatford, near Bridgnorth closed for good after more than two decades of being the go-to destination for bikers in the county.
Its closure saw hundreds of bikers turn out for the last day to say farewell to owners Karen and Adrian Goodall, and lament the loss of the popular cafe.
But on Friday, a new destination for bike and car lovers opened its doors for the first time, and it is just a stone's throw away.
The Pitstop Cafe is based at the Danery pub, also in Quatford, which is also already popular haunt for car and bike lovers.