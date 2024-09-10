Cole Porter show planned to raise (and fix) the roof of historic Shrewsbury church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St Chad's Church, in St Chad's Terrace is Grade II listed but is in dire need of repairs to its roof.

Shrewsbury Town Council has said the 235-year-old roof could cost as much as £200,000 to fix.

Now a local singer, who has performed across the world, is bringing her show 'You're the Top' which celebrates the life and work of legendary songwriter Cole Porter.

Sally Jones, who is from Bridgnorth, has already performed her hit West End show Piaf, based on the songs of Edith Piaf to shows in Shropshire, and the professional performer is now bringing her Cole Porter show, which she last performed in Canada to the church in October.

She said: “The show I’m doing is one I did in Canada a few years ago that I’m premiering here in the UK.

“It's to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the passing of one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th Century – Cole Porter, who was responsible for so many timeless classics like Night & Day, You’re The Top, My Heart Belongs to Daddy and so many more.”

She said proceeds from the performance on Friday October 25 will go to the Friends of St Chad’s charity to raise money towards the essential roof repairs.

She will also be performing the show in Broseley at the Birchmeadow Centre, Broseley on Saturday November 9.

Tickets, which cost £17.50 for adults and £10 for concessions (exc booking fee) are available from: ticketsource.co.uk